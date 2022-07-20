< Back to All News

It’s Summer, but Flu is Back

Posted: Jul. 20, 2022 7:36 AM PDT

A lot of attention has been given to new COVID variants along with the news of an exotic sounding disease called Monkey Pox. Bot illnesses are real and a cause of concern, but another more common illness is also reappearing in Nevada County, and it is not usually associated with warm weather. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Operating Officer Lori Katterhagen says a number of influenza cases are showing up at the hospital. Shes says it is an anomaly for this time of year.

 

Dr. Glennah Trochet is the County Deputy Health Officer and works with County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke.
Katterhagen says the number of flu cases is low but has similar symptoms to COVID. So when a patient does not produce a positive COVID test, the hospital then tests for influenza.

 

Health officials say regardless of whether its COVID or the flu the best option to protect others is to stay home.

 

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha