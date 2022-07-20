It’s Summer, but Flu is Back

A lot of attention has been given to new COVID variants along with the news of an exotic sounding disease called Monkey Pox. Bot illnesses are real and a cause of concern, but another more common illness is also reappearing in Nevada County, and it is not usually associated with warm weather. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Operating Officer Lori Katterhagen says a number of influenza cases are showing up at the hospital. Shes says it is an anomaly for this time of year.

Dr. Glennah Trochet is the County Deputy Health Officer and works with County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke.

Katterhagen says the number of flu cases is low but has similar symptoms to COVID. So when a patient does not produce a positive COVID test, the hospital then tests for influenza.

Health officials say regardless of whether its COVID or the flu the best option to protect others is to stay home.