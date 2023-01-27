It’s Time For Annual Blessing Of Animals

Sometimes pets and animals and the people who care for them also need some spiritual nourishment. And that’s why AnimalSave Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus says they co-host a ceremonial blessing. This year’s event is on Sunday at their center on East Main Street in Grass Valley…

click to listen to Carolyn Niehaus

Niehaus says the blessing is for prosperity, healing, and happiness. It also includes AnimalSave’s staff, volunteers and buildings, such as the cats housed in the Adoption Room and Penny’s Place Cat Sanctuary. There’s also an extended blessing of community pets…

click to listen to Carolyn Niehaus

Also, make sure your pets and animals are well-secured. The ritual ceremony is from one to two Sunday afternoon. The individual blessings of private animals is from two to three. A five dollar to twenty dollar suggested donation would also help the Monks’ monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food, and building maintenance.