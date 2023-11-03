< Back to All News

It’s Time For It To Get Dark Earlier

Posted: Nov. 3, 2023 12:40 AM PDT

Daylight savings time ends this weekend, which means turning your time pieces back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. Meanwhile, Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers, on a recent On The Town, wondered why this still needs to be done….

click to listen to Andrew Withers

In 2018, nearly 60-percent of Californians approved Proposition Seven, to keep daylight savings time year-round, essentially ending the time change. But it’s not that easy. The measure gave the Legislature the authorization to make the switch, as long as the state also received approval from the federal government. Withers says getting dark earlier can cause some disruptions and necessitate adjustments…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

A bill introduced in the Assembly that also proposed year-round daylight savings time died a year ago. Meanwhile, legislation in Congress making daylight savings time permanent has also gone nowhere.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha