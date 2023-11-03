It’s Time For It To Get Dark Earlier

Daylight savings time ends this weekend, which means turning your time pieces back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. Meanwhile, Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers, on a recent On The Town, wondered why this still needs to be done….

In 2018, nearly 60-percent of Californians approved Proposition Seven, to keep daylight savings time year-round, essentially ending the time change. But it’s not that easy. The measure gave the Legislature the authorization to make the switch, as long as the state also received approval from the federal government. Withers says getting dark earlier can cause some disruptions and necessitate adjustments…

A bill introduced in the Assembly that also proposed year-round daylight savings time died a year ago. Meanwhile, legislation in Congress making daylight savings time permanent has also gone nowhere.