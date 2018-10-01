It’s Tire Amnesty Week In Nevada County

With illegal dumping a continued concern, especially on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is hosting another Tire Amnesty Week in Nevada County. It runs today through Friday at various locations, for local residents only. BLM spokeswoman, Serena Baker, says they’ve been holding this event since 2014…

click to listen to Serena Baker

Baker says tires are not accepted from businesses. Also, no tractor or commercial tires, or tires with rims, are allowed. Residents can dispose up to nine tires at no cost. If you want to dispose of more than nine tires, you need to get an exemption from the County Environmental Health Department…

click to listen to Serena Baker

The drop-off time is 8am to 2pm. Tires can be dropped off today and tomorrow (Tues.) at the Waste Management-McCourtney Road Transfer Station and Recycling Center. On Wednesday, the disposal site is the Penn Valley Rodeo, behind the fire station. On Thursday, it’s at the Waste Management-North San Juan Transfer Station. And Friday, it’s at the Waste Management-Washington Transfer Station.