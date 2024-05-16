< Back to All News

It’s Water Safety Week at Nevada Union High

Posted: May. 16, 2024 12:21 AM PDT

With warmer days and school getting out in less than a month, students at Nevada Union High School are being warned this year again about staying out of the river this time of year. It’s their second annual Water Safety Week. And it’s climaxed by Water Safety Day today (Thurs.). And this year, the danger has been heightened further beyond the normal high and cold flows from the snowmelt. Principal Kelly Rhoden says levels will be even more volatile, because of the Spaulding One Powerhouse repairs near the lake…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

And Rhoden also notes that levels are unusually low, further downstream from there, at Scotts Flat and Rollins Lakes, because of the project…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden says today’s activities feature lunch period safety presentations to students and staff, including a teachers’ video presentation. All of the information is also available on the school website. A number of related agencies are also on hand today to impart precautionary information and answer questions. That includes the Consolidated County Swift Water Rescue Team, along with State Parks’ K-Nine Team. Rhoden has also been letting students know about alternative options for cooling off.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha