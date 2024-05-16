It’s Water Safety Week at Nevada Union High

With warmer days and school getting out in less than a month, students at Nevada Union High School are being warned this year again about staying out of the river this time of year. It’s their second annual Water Safety Week. And it’s climaxed by Water Safety Day today (Thurs.). And this year, the danger has been heightened further beyond the normal high and cold flows from the snowmelt. Principal Kelly Rhoden says levels will be even more volatile, because of the Spaulding One Powerhouse repairs near the lake…

And Rhoden also notes that levels are unusually low, further downstream from there, at Scotts Flat and Rollins Lakes, because of the project…

Rhoden says today’s activities feature lunch period safety presentations to students and staff, including a teachers’ video presentation. All of the information is also available on the school website. A number of related agencies are also on hand today to impart precautionary information and answer questions. That includes the Consolidated County Swift Water Rescue Team, along with State Parks’ K-Nine Team. Rhoden has also been letting students know about alternative options for cooling off.