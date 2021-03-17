Jail and Bail A Three-Day Event

KNCO’s annual Jail and Bail fundraiser for three non-profits continues to be impacted by the pandemic, although not as much this year. But it’s over three days instead of one. It was a benefit, on the first day, on Tuesday, for Granite Wellness Centers in Grass Valley. Ariel Lovett, who just retired from CEO duties, says they’ve somehow managed to survive the past year…

Founded in 1974, Granite Wellness Centers, formerly Community Recovery Resources, has provided services addressing substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues. One notable KNCO jailee for this event was, of all people, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon…

The interim CEO is Victoria Blacksmith, who is still the current Clinical Director. Meanwhile this (Wed.) morning, FREED Board members are being thrown in our jail. And on Thursday, the focus will be on Hospice of the Foothills. Check the Union newspaper for “mug shots”. Then tune in between 7 and 10am for live reports from the jailhouse when you can also call in to post bail amounts.