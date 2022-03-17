< Back to All News

Jail and Bail At KNCO

KNCO’s Jail and Bail finally returns to its traditional one-day format Thursday morning, after two years of pandemic alterations and disruptions. The fundraiser this year is benefitting two organizations, FREED and Hospice of the Foothills. Hospice Marketing and Event Manager, Mary Anne Davis, indicates to host Tom Fitzsimmons that it’s been a labor of love in being a jailbird and raising money…

Fund Development and Marketing Director, Kristin Donahue, says since 2004 Jail and Bail has raised over 340-thousand dollars for Hospice alone…

Jail and Bail is going on from seven to 10 Thursday (this morning).

