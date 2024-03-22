< Back to All News

Jail Job Fair And Tour Available

Mar. 22, 2024

If you’ve ever thought about a law enforcement career in Nevada County, a good place to start may be as a correctional officer. And you’re invited to join Sheriff’s Department staff at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for a tour and Job Fair Monday evening. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says the hope is that holding such an event will help better demonstrate the benefits of a job that may not seem very attractive…

Quadros says women are strongly encouraged to attend and apply for a position. She says it may be surprising to know that there are 21 female employees at the jail. In fact, Sheriff Shannan Moon started her a career there, back in 1990…

Quadros says there will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions about the work. But due to the nature of it, she says you can’t just drop by, you need to pre-register on the Sheriff’s Department website. That’s from 6 to 7 Monday evening at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

