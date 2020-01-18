< Back to All News

Jail Officer Pleads Guilty To Abuse Of Inmate

Posted: Jan. 17, 2020 5:56 PM PST

With a trial scheduled for Tuesday, a Wayne Brown Correctional Facility officer has pleaded guilty to abuse of an inmate. Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 26-year-old Adam Grizzell pleaded to the original misdemeanor charge…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says prosecutors disagreed with the judge’s sentence of informal probation. But he says the plea means Grizzell will never work in law enforcement again…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Grizzell had turned down an offer by prosecutors of three years probation, about a year ago, instead opting for a trial. Another inmate Grizzell reportedly injured settled a federal lawsuit with Nevada County over the incident last year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha