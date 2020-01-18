Jail Officer Pleads Guilty To Abuse Of Inmate

With a trial scheduled for Tuesday, a Wayne Brown Correctional Facility officer has pleaded guilty to abuse of an inmate. Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 26-year-old Adam Grizzell pleaded to the original misdemeanor charge…

Walsh says prosecutors disagreed with the judge’s sentence of informal probation. But he says the plea means Grizzell will never work in law enforcement again…

Grizzell had turned down an offer by prosecutors of three years probation, about a year ago, instead opting for a trial. Another inmate Grizzell reportedly injured settled a federal lawsuit with Nevada County over the incident last year.