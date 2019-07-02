Jailbirds Inmate With Nevada Co Ties Arrested

A second woman featured on Netflix’s “Jailbirds” has been arrrested on drug charges and returned to the Sacramento County jail. And this one, 23-year-old Rachel Medlin, grew up in Nevada County, according to Grass Valley Police, who took her into custody. According to a department Facebook post, officers contacted Medlin in the parking lot of a closed business on Mill Street. She was reported to have been dealing heroin between a vehicle she was in and a second vehicle. But all three charges are for misdemeanor possession. She had been on probation in Sacramento County. On the way to jail, police say she was proud to tell officers of her brief cameo on the documentary series, which focuses on female inmates in that facility. 21-year-old Jared Smith of Sacramento was also arrested for misdemeanor possession. In May, another inmate featured on the series was arrested in Elk Grove and returned to the jail for allegedly trying to open an account at a bank using fraudulent identification. She was later found with a vehicle that was reported stolen.