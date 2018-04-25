“Jake” Jacobson Honored by Supervisors

She’s simply known around Nevada County as Jake. Sandy Jacobson has been the Executive Director of Gold Country Community Services since 2011, and has been involved in numerous other service activities long before then. Jacobson is retiring, and the Nevada County Board of Supervisors is recognizing her for her work. Chair Ed Scofield read a proclamation at yesterday’s meeting…

Listen to Ed Scofield

Jacobson thanked the board, the numerous Meals on Wheels volunteers, and the community…

Listen to Sandy Jacobson

Jacobson is leaving to spend more time with her aging parents.

–gf