Janice O’Brien Steps Away From Sierra Roots

In a startling announcement, the co-founder of Sierra Roots says she can no longer represent her homeless advocate organization. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Janice O’Brien says her focus now is establishing a new non-profit to help make her long-held dream for the Safe Haven Community Village, as a way to raise money to purchase the land…

O’Brien says she also will continue to train advocates, who are assigned to a homeless persons and assist them in navigating hospital visits, visits with lawyers, as well as filling out forms…

Sierra Roots was formed in 2010 and works with such organizations as Hospitality House, which she helped establish in 2004. It also provides a warming shelter during the winter. Safe Haven Community Village would contain 30 small homes and an eating area, as well as help with referrals.