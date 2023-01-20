Janis Joplin Musical Review This Weekend

Janis Joplin would have been 80 years old on January 19th. And her birthday is once again the focus of a Musical Review at the Nevada Theatre Friday and Saturday nights. It’s a Legacy Presents concert and stars Sue LeGate-Halford, who’s been portraying the late blues-rock legend for a number of years…

Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27. But Halford also mentions that the Review doesn’t just feature her music…

Halford says the band includes her husband, who plays guitar each year. “Happy Birthday Again Janis” is a two-hour show that starts at 8 tonight and Saturday night at the Nevada Theatre.