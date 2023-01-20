< Back to All News

Janis Joplin Musical Review This Weekend

Posted: Jan. 20, 2023 12:40 AM PST

Janis Joplin would have been 80 years old on January 19th. And her birthday is once again the focus of a Musical Review at the Nevada Theatre Friday and Saturday nights. It’s a Legacy Presents concert and stars Sue LeGate-Halford, who’s been portraying the late blues-rock legend for a number of years…

click to listen to Sue LeGate-Halford

Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27. But Halford also mentions that the Review doesn’t just feature her music…

click to listen to Sue LeGate-Halford

Halford says the band includes her husband, who plays guitar each year. “Happy Birthday Again Janis” is a two-hour show that starts at 8 tonight and Saturday night at the Nevada Theatre.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha