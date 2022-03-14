January Jobless Rate Takes Major Drop

January employment numbers are finally out, statewide, including for Nevada County. And they appear to reflect the loss of temporary holiday season jobs, especially in retail. The unemployment rate went up three-quarters-of-a-point, from December, to four-point-four percent. But Phelan Burns, a business services representative with the local Alliance for Workforce Development, says there are still a number of openings…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

The Leisure and Hospitality sector gained 50 jobs. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s civilian labor force is only gradually going up, as the pandemic’s impact on the job market eases…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

The Mining, Logging, and Construction sector showed a seasonal loss of 140 jobs, with Manufacturing jobs dropping by 50. Retail Trade lost 40 jobs. But the January rate is still nearly three-points better than a year ago. The February numbers will be released on March 25th.