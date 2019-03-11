< Back to All News

January Jobless Rate Up In Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 12:03 AM PDT

County unemployment rates for January are finally out. And Nevada County’s rate jumped eight-tenths of a point, to four-point-one percent. That’s also three-tenths of a point higher than a year ago. But Nevada County still has the 14th-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties. The biggest numerical job loss was in the Goods Producing sector, at 210, followed by Mining, Logging, and Construction, with a decline of 190 jobs. The sector with the biggest gain was Leisure and Hospitality, with 190 MORE jobs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha