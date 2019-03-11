January Jobless Rate Up In Nevada County

County unemployment rates for January are finally out. And Nevada County’s rate jumped eight-tenths of a point, to four-point-one percent. That’s also three-tenths of a point higher than a year ago. But Nevada County still has the 14th-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties. The biggest numerical job loss was in the Goods Producing sector, at 210, followed by Mining, Logging, and Construction, with a decline of 190 jobs. The sector with the biggest gain was Leisure and Hospitality, with 190 MORE jobs.