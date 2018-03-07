< Back to All News

January Unemployment Rate Up From December

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 11:14 AM PST

Nevada County’s unemployment rate went up nearly half-a-point in January, from December. It’s mainly due to a loss of 150 jobs in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector and 130 jobs in the mining, logging, and construction sector. The sector with the biggest gain was Leisure and Hospitality, at 250 jobs. But, at four-point-six percent, Nevada County’s rate is still the 12th lowest among the state’s 58 counties. It’s also one point lower than last year’s rate. The February rate will be released on March 23rd.

