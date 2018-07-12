Jawbone From Scotts Flat Lake Identified as Human

A human jawbone found near Scotts Flat Lake has been positively identified, and is from a man who has been missing for more than a year. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the bone was found by a kayaker earlier this month, and turned into the Sheriff’s Department. They took it to a lab in Menlo Park…

Rose and a woman disappeared last year after a pursuit. They were suspected methamphetamine users…

Abel’s body was found in March of last year. It was determined she drowned. There was a search near the lake for Rose that covered about 50 square miles. Royal says animals may have gotten a hold of the bones and carried them off. There’s no cause of death, but Royal believes Rose may have succumbed to the cold. Royal says they are still searching the Scotts Flat Lake area to see if they can find any other remains.

