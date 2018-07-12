< Back to All News

Jawbone From Scotts Flat Lake Identified as Human

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

A human jawbone found near Scotts Flat Lake has been positively identified, and is from a man who has been missing for more than a year. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the bone was found by a kayaker earlier this month, and turned into the Sheriff’s Department. They took it to a lab in Menlo Park…

Listen to Keith Royal 1

Rose and a woman disappeared last year after a pursuit. They were suspected methamphetamine users…

Listen to Keith Royal 2

Abel’s body was found in March of last year. It was determined she drowned. There was a search near the lake for Rose that covered about 50 square miles. Royal says animals may have gotten a hold of the bones and carried them off. There’s no cause of death, but Royal believes Rose may have succumbed to the cold. Royal says they are still searching the Scotts Flat Lake area to see if they can find any other remains.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha