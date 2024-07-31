JCC Courthouse Location Incentives Approved

With the new courthouse narrowed down to three sites, the Nevada City City Council has approved nine incentives they hope will help the Judicial Council of California pick their desired location. The Council and a large majority of residents prefer the former Forest Service Office property on Coyote Street. City Manager Sean Grayson said incentives include the city providing initial design and cost estimates for installation of an upgrade of the existing sewer line. Also for an upgrade of the water distribution system, with a new one-and-a-half million gallon storage tank, which would be located upgradient of the Forest Service site. That would cost 45-thousand dollars in staff and consultant work…

Councilmember Doug Fleming said it would be money well spent and they need to do everything they can to sway the Judicial Council…

Other incentives include the city seeking to acquire property to the north of the Forest Service site for use as parking for the Sugar Loaf Trail and the courthouse to serve as an open space buffer for the site. Also, developing a point-to-point transportation plan, allowing the use of parking at the current courthouse location and providing a shuttle between the downtown, the new courthouse, and the Rood Center, in support of economic development.