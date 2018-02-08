< Back to All News

Jennings Outlines Issues With District Attorney

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 12:12 PM PST

After saying that he was looking forward to ‘restoring integrity to the office’ of District Attorney, new challenger Glenn Jennings is now elaborating on what he says went on in that office when he worked there as a prosecutor. Jennings announced his candidacy earlier this week, and says he was ordered to sign warrants about information that was untrue. Jennings says this involves a case that came to light last year where a Nevada County sheriff’s deputy was alleged to have an inappropriate relationship with an informant, in 2015…

Current D-A Cliff Newell calls Jennings’ comments “half-truths”…

Jennings also questions the sealing of documents in the case, and also says he was later told by Newell that he should resign or be fired for refusing to sign a search warrant, so he resigned. Jennings still lives in Nevada County, and works as a prosecutor in Butte County.

