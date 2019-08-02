Jerry Bash At Pioneer Park This Weekend

The numerous Grateful Dead fans in Nevada County, also known as “deadheads”, are gearing up for the 25th annual “Jerry Bash” at Pioneer Park Saturday. It’s a celebration of the late lead guitarist Jerry Garcia’s birthday, which was August 1st. Garcia died on August 9th, 1995, at the age of 53. Five bands will be performing in the spirit of that music. That includes the Deadbeats. Group member Peter Wilson says they’ll be playing from 2 to 10pm…

Wilson says playing Garcia’s music has been challenging, but fun…

Tickets for the “Jerry Bash” are 22 dollars.