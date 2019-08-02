< Back to All News

Jerry Bash At Pioneer Park This Weekend

Posted: Aug. 2, 2019 12:16 AM PDT

The numerous Grateful Dead fans in Nevada County, also known as “deadheads”, are gearing up for the 25th annual “Jerry Bash” at Pioneer Park Saturday. It’s a celebration of the late lead guitarist Jerry Garcia’s birthday, which was August 1st. Garcia died on August 9th, 1995, at the age of 53. Five bands will be performing in the spirit of that music. That includes the Deadbeats. Group member Peter Wilson says they’ll be playing from 2 to 10pm…

click to listen to Peter Wilson

Wilson says playing Garcia’s music has been challenging, but fun…

click to listen to Peter Wilson

Tickets for the “Jerry Bash” are 22 dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha