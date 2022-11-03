Job and Housing Creation Still Go Hand-in-Hand

Job creation will always continue to go hand-in-hand with housing creation for Nevada County’s Economic Resource Council. The county’s new Economic Development Program Manager, Kimberly Parker, also appeared on the Council’s regular monthly segment on “KNCO: Insight”. And she indicates there are signs of progress, with a more streamlined permitting process for the building industry…

And the ERC’s Executive Director, Gil Mathew, also thinks local officials are becoming more assertive in addressing the longtime problem…

Meanwhile, Parker mentioned that the high price of gas is also becoming a growing concern for prospective employees who have been opting to commute to jobs here due to the lack of affordable local housing.