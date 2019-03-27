Job Fair At Grass Valley Veterans Hall

It’s another chance to meet a number of potential employers in person at one place. A Meet Your Match Job Fair is happening Thursday at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall. One of the organizers, Laci Lund, says these events always offer a wide variety of employers…

Also scheduled to appear are Blue Ribbon Personnel Services, Chapa De Indian Health, Sierra College, Cal Trans, the Air Force, and the Navy. Lund says there’s also what’s called a “transitional” job fair for special education students…

The Association of Realtors, Sierra College, and the Business and Career Network will also be available to provide information about courses designed to teach a trade, prepare a new career, or sharpen existing job skills. The Meet Your Match Job Fair is tomorrow (Thurs.), from 10am to 2pm, at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall on South Auburn Street.