Job Fair Returns To Grass Valley Veterans Hall

Posted: May. 2, 2023 12:39 PM PDT

With more people entering the market again in Nevada County, they hope to find their match with an employer Wednesday afternoon at a Job Fair at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall. It’s the first time it’s been held in three years, due to COVID concerns. Among the main sponsors is the local Alliance for Workforce Development. And Business Services Representative, Maryanne Connelley, says all available booth spaces have been filled, an indication of the ongoing worker shortages for employers…

And Connelley says employers should find a number of qualified candidates re-entering the work world…

The recent downturn in the economy, with a higher cost of living, is also likely a factor for the spike in job seekers. Connelley says a wide variety of jobs are available, including in the Health Care sector The Job Fair is happening from noon to 4:30 this (Wed.) afternoon at the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley.

