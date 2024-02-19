< Back to All News

Job Market Shows Significant Improvement

Posted: Feb. 19, 2024 1:29 PM PST

January employment and unemployment numbers won’t be released until next month. Meanwhile, a business services representative with the Alliance for Workforce Development Office, in Grass Valley, says the local market has been looking especially promising for job seekers. Maryanne Connelley says employers have also been finding more qualified applicants, with more people who have a greater variety of skills, especially for office jobs. She’s not sure why…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

And Connelley says that’s improving connectivity between employers and employees. Her office and several area employers are also collaborating effectively with Sierra College toward that goal, while also hoping for a younger workforce who will stay in Nevada County…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

We also told you about the first of what should be a regular series of construction work boot camps being conducted at Sierra College, with the first one in March. Connelley also mentions that the Alliance will be holding its next Job Fair on the afternoon of April 11th at the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley.

