Job Numbers Sluggish Here

A very normal-looking job report for Nevada County in July. The unemployment rate was three-point-eight percent, just a point-two-percent drop from June. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it was three-point-seven percent in May…

The only dramatic numerical change for a specific employment sector was Leisure and Hospitality. It includes hotel, motel, and restaurant jobs. Alejo says there was a gain of 290 jobs, from June to July…

California’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than Nevada County’s, at four-point-eight percent. The county has the 13th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. Looking at neighboring counties: Placer County had the tenth-lowest rate, Yuba County was 46th, and Sutter County was 49th. And, as is often the case, San Mateo County had the lowest rate, at three-percent, and Imperial County had the highest rate, at over 17-percent.