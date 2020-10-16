Jobless Rate Continues Downward Here

A year ago, Nevada County’s September unemployment rate hit a record low of just 2-point-8 percent. A year later, it’s at 7-point-4 percent, with the county still feeling the impacts of layoffs from businesses shut down by the pandemic. But that actually reflects significant progress, after we hit a record high in April of 14-point-5 percent and it’s dropped 3-and-a-half points since July. Employment Development Department Labor Market Analyst Sheila Stock says the county’s labor force has increased by 390, compared to August, with unemployment dropping by 140…

Stock says the employment recovery has been split in half here, as well as the rest of the state…

And Stock says it’s too early to tell if there’ll be the traditional spike in temporary jobs for the holiday season, depending on how willing people want to shop in-person or fewer people have sufficient spending money. The county has the 14th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties.