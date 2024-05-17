< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Drops Again Here

Posted: May. 17, 2024 4:51 PM PDT

A notable drop in Nevada County’s jobless rate. The April rate was down nearly half-a-point from March, at four-point-two percent. But Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says it’s not significant, in terms of the spring season trend…

The construction sector also had the biggest numerical monthly increase of 90 jobs and was up 160 jobs from a year ago. Alejo credits better weather this time of year. But Retail Trade had the biggest loss of 50 jobs…

And one of the county’s largest sectors, Leisure and Hospitality, gained 30 jobs, compared to March, but 410 since a year ago, for the biggest annual percentage increase. But a year ago, the county’s jobless rate was point-seven-percent lower, at three-point-five percent. Still, the county, once again, had the 13th-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties.

