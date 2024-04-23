< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Drops Amid Fewer Openings

Posted: Apr. 23, 2024 12:43 PM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate has begun a seasonal drop. It was four-and-a-half percent in March, down three-tenths-of-a-point from February, although that’s up four-tenths-of-a-point, compared to a year ago. Maryanne Connelley is a business services representative with the local office of the Alliance for Workforce Development in Grass Valley. She says there are still plenty of job openings in at least one familiar sector. But there are also newer areas not heard about lately…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 150 jobs in the Retail Sector and 110 jobs in Leisure and Hospitality, which includes hotels and restaurants. The most notable job gains were in farming and government. Connelley also mentioned that her office hasn’t been posting as many openings as a year ago, as a possible reason for the yearly rate increase. But efforts continue in offering skills training. That includes a recent construction jobs boot camp at Sierra College…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Nevada County had the 13th-lowest jobless rate among the 58 counties in March.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha