Jobless Rate Drops Amid Fewer Openings

Nevada County’s unemployment rate has begun a seasonal drop. It was four-and-a-half percent in March, down three-tenths-of-a-point from February, although that’s up four-tenths-of-a-point, compared to a year ago. Maryanne Connelley is a business services representative with the local office of the Alliance for Workforce Development in Grass Valley. She says there are still plenty of job openings in at least one familiar sector. But there are also newer areas not heard about lately…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 150 jobs in the Retail Sector and 110 jobs in Leisure and Hospitality, which includes hotels and restaurants. The most notable job gains were in farming and government. Connelley also mentioned that her office hasn’t been posting as many openings as a year ago, as a possible reason for the yearly rate increase. But efforts continue in offering skills training. That includes a recent construction jobs boot camp at Sierra College…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Nevada County had the 13th-lowest jobless rate among the 58 counties in March.