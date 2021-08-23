Jobless Rate Drops But Labor Force Lags

After going up about half-a-point in June, Nevada County’s unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a point in July. It’s now at five-point-eight percent, the 13th lowest among the state’s 58 counties. And Phelan Burns, at the Alliance For Workforce Development Office in Grass Valley, says she hopes to see more significant improvement by the fall. The sector with the largest one-month gain, by far, was Leisure and Hospitality, which includes the hotel and restaurant industries. But Burns says the pandemic is really hurting the Health Care sector. Other sectors with notable job improvements are construction and retail. The rate is also much better than a year ago, when it was 10-percent, with a lot of businesses having to operate with limited capacities and no COVID vaccinations available yet.