Jobless Rate Drops In February

Posted: Mar. 29, 2021 12:30 AM PDT

February employment numbers for counties have just been released. And Nevada County’s rate, although about two and a half times higher than a year ago, when the pandemic hadn’t hit yet, is still the sixth-lowest among California’s 58 counties. And at six-point-three percent, it’s a half-point improvement from January. But there were only minor fluctuations in job sectors, including in construction, which had a monthly gain of 30 jobs. Retail Trade saw a drop of 20 jobs and there was a 50 job drop in Leisure and Hospitality. But there was an overall gain of 490 jobs from January.

