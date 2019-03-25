Jobless Rate Drops In February

After jumping seven-tenths of a point in January, Nevada County’s unemployment rate has dropped by four-tenths of a point in February, at four-point-four percent. The State Employment Development Department says the sector with the biggest numerical job gain, of 40, was Mining, Logging, and Construction. That was followed by the Federal Government sector, with 30, then Manufacturing, with 20. The sector with the largest job loss, of 30, was Leisure and Hospitality, followed by the Farm sector, losing 20 jobs. The Retail sector was flat. Nevada County has the 14th lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties.