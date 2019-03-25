< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Drops In February

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 12:32 AM PDT

After jumping seven-tenths of a point in January, Nevada County’s unemployment rate has dropped by four-tenths of a point in February, at four-point-four percent. The State Employment Development Department says the sector with the biggest numerical job gain, of 40, was Mining, Logging, and Construction. That was followed by the Federal Government sector, with 30, then Manufacturing, with 20. The sector with the largest job loss, of 30, was Leisure and Hospitality, followed by the Farm sector, losing 20 jobs. The Retail sector was flat. Nevada County has the 14th lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha