Jobless Rate Drops Nearly A Point In September

Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 1:09 PM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate continues a downward trend, as we get into the fall months. And the latest monthly drop was even more significant in September, when it went down almost a full percentage point, from August, to four-point-six percent. It was seven-point-seven percent a year ago, when a lot of pandemic restrictions were still in place and there were more layoffs and less hiring. But now, Phelan Burns, with the Alliance For Workplace Development, in Grass Valley, says a labor shortage persists. She also points out that just because people aren’t employed it doesn’t mean they aren’t working in another way that doesn’t show up in the numbers…

Burns says the pandemic also changed many seniors’ future plans…

And even though the recent generous COVID-related unemployment benefits ended for many people, after September, Burns says there hasn’t been any spike in labor availability, so far. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s jobless rate is still among the lowest, or eighth, among the state’s 58 counties.

