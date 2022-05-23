Jobless Rate Drops Some More Here

Nevada County’s unemployment rate continues a steady drop. Luis Allejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says for the third straight month it showed a half-percent decline. For April, it’s at 2-point-9 percent. He says that’s the first time the county’s rate has dropped below three-percent since September of 2019…

The rate is also less than half of what it was in April of a year ago. Civilian employment dropped by only one-point-four percent from March. But the number of unemployed people fell by 16-point-7 percent. Allejo also noted some minor gains in several sectors. That included Mining, Logging, and Construction, Education, Health Services, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. Meanwhile, the Leisure and Hospitality sector continues to struggle, but is showing progress. Allejo said it lost 180 jobs, from March to April…

Nevada County also has the 13th lowest jobless rate of the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, California created over 41-thousand jobs in April and decreased its unemployment rate to four-point-six percent, outpacing the national rates.