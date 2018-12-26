Jobless Rate Flat in November

The unemployment rate in Nevada County remains unchanged from October. The November number is three point three percent the same as it was in the previous month. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says its not uncommon to see unemployment remain relatively flat during this time of year

Listen to Luis Allejo

Though the 3.3 percent unemployment number is low, it was not the record low, which did occur earlier this year.

Listen to Luis Allejo

Allejo says that retail trade contributed the most new jobs at 110 and Leisure and Hospitality jobs also showed an increase of 70 jobs.