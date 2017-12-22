< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Here Lowest In Over 18 Years

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 1:16 PM PST

The unemployment rate for Nevada County, in November, was not only still one of the lowest among the 58 counties, at 3.4%. But Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it’s the lowest in over 18 years, or since September of 1999…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Our rate is the 13th lowest. Sectors with notable monthly job gains are no surprise for this time of year. Allejo says that includes a 90-job holiday season increase for retail businesses and an even more impressive gain of 130 jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality sector…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

The sector with the biggest job loss is also seasonal. That’s logging, mining, and construction, which lost 80 jobs. The November jobless rate is down .3% from October, but it dropped 1.1% from a year ago.

