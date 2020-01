No change in Nevada County’s unemployment rate, from the previous month. It was two-point-nine-percent in December, the same as November, the 12th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. It was three-point-three percent a year ago. The sector with the biggest numerical gain was Leisure and Hospitality, with an increase of 630 jobs. The biggest numerical loss was in Mining, Logging, and Construction, or 190 jobs.