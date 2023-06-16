Jobless Rate Is Unchanged In Nevada County

The unemployment rate remained unchanged in Nevada County in May. It was, once again, three-point-seven percent, compared to two-point-nine percent a year ago, which was the lowest May rate ever recorded by the Employment Development Department. Meanwhile, Maryanne Connelley, the Business Services Representative with the Alliance for Workforce Development, says there’s a large array of available jobs here. She says a good portion of summer seasonal openings have been filled. But she says there are still a number of temporary storm clearing and repair jobs out there, funded through a grant the Alliance received recently…

Connelley also mentions a lot of good-paying administrative jobs available. That includes two County Arts Council Cultural District program managers. She says another positive development is that smaller companies and businesses are doing more hiring…

Nevada County has the 14th-lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties and is also nearly a point below the statewide rate.