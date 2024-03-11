< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Jumps But Local Mkt Still Strong

Posted: Mar. 11, 2024 12:57 AM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate for January is finally out. And it climbed about a half point from December, to four-point-8 percent. That’s also nearly a-point higher from a year ago. But it’s still the 12th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. It’s also nearly a point lower than California’s rate. And Maryanne Connelley, with the Alliance for Workforce Development Office in Grass Valley, says the local market hasn’t actually changed that much…

Connelley says the Health Care sector still has the most openings. She indicates it also has the most consistent turnover of doctors, nurses, physician assistants and radiology employees, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and area clinics…

The biggest monthly growth sector in the county, according to the Employment Development Department, was Government, at 40 more jobs. There were 20 more Leisure and Hospitality jobs. But that was offset by a loss of 160 jobs in the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector and 70 in Retail Trade.

