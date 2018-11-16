< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Lowest Ever For October

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:38 PM PST

It’s the lowest October unemployment rate ever recorded for Nevada County. At three-point-three percent, it’s up just a-tenth of a point from September, according to the latest numbers from the State Employment Development Department. That’s also three-tenths of a point lower than a year ago. The biggest job gain was in the Government sector, or 280 jobs. The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the biggest loss, of 170 jobs. Nevada County has the 13th lowest rate of the 58 counties.

