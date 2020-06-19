< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Shows Improvement

Posted: Jun. 19, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

It depends on how you read the numbers, but you could say that jobs are starting to come back. The May unemployment numbers just released today (Friday) have Nevada County at 14-point-two percent. It was only three percent a year ago, but it’s improved by a full point since April. Sheila Stock with the state Employment Development Department says the number of workers available is also down…

That figures to be caused by the coronavirus shutdown. Stock says one report to another does not make a trend, but it appears that the numbers are starting to head in the right direction with more Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed……

The state unemployment rate is 15-point-nine percent. The national rate is an even 13 percent.

