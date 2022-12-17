Jobless Rate Sight Increase Fourth Month In Row

For the fourth straight month, Nevada County’s unemployment rate has gone up. The November rate was 3-point-2 percent, a slight increase of three-tenths of a point from October. But Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it is eight-tenths of a point lower than a year ago. And he says overall numbers for 2022 are up…

Alejo says more people have entered the labor force looking for work, especially temporary holiday season jobs, which is likely the main reason for the slight uptick in the November rate. He also mentions some notable monthly gains in certain sectors. That includes a 200-job increase for Leisure and Hospitality…

There was also a 40-job increase in the Retail Trade sector. Nevada County also still has the tenth-lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, California matched the largest pre-pandemic recorded year-over job growth rate, outpacing the nation, adding 675-thousand jobs. The state’s employment is at an all-time high.