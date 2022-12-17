< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Sight Increase Fourth Month In Row

Posted: Dec. 16, 2022 5:04 PM PST

For the fourth straight month, Nevada County’s unemployment rate has gone up. The November rate was 3-point-2 percent, a slight increase of three-tenths of a point from October. But Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it is eight-tenths of a point lower than a year ago. And he says overall numbers for 2022 are up…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

Alejo says more people have entered the labor force looking for work, especially temporary holiday season jobs, which is likely the main reason for the slight uptick in the November rate. He also mentions some notable monthly gains in certain sectors. That includes a 200-job increase for Leisure and Hospitality…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

There was also a 40-job increase in the Retail Trade sector. Nevada County also still has the tenth-lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, California matched the largest pre-pandemic recorded year-over job growth rate, outpacing the nation, adding 675-thousand jobs. The state’s employment is at an all-time high.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha