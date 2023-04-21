< Back to All News

Jobless Rate Stays Fairly Stagnant Here

Posted: Apr. 21, 2023 4:36 PM PDT

For the third straight month, it’s a slight one-tenth-of-a-point uptick in Nevada County’s unemployment rate. And, at four-point-two percent for March, it’s also nearly half-a-point higher than a year ago. Maryanne Connelly is a business services representative with the Grass Valley office of the Alliance for Workforce Development. She says winter storms kept more people at home and also closed stores. But she says the gap between the number of job opportunities and the number of people seeking them appears to have nearly closed…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelly

Connelly also mentions that employers have been working hard to address their worker shortages…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelly

The sector hit the hardest in Nevada County was Leisure and Hospitality, with a loss of 130 jobs. It includes restaurants and hotels, The state’s jobless rate was four-point-eight percent for March. Nevada County had the 17th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. The highest rate is found in Colusa County, at 19-percent. The lowest is in San Mateo County, at just two-point-eight percent. Meanwhile, the Alliance also has a Job Fair coming up on May third, at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha