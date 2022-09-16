Jobless Rate Still Low But Entry-Level Shortage

Nevada County had the tenth-lowest unemployment rate among the state’s 58 counties, for August. But the rate did go up three-tenths of a point, from July, to three-percent. However, it’s two-and-a-half points lower than a year ago. Lori Bradbury is the Business Service Manager for the multi-county region’s Alliance For Workplace Development. She says what keeps the rate low is the small labor force, especially for entry-level jobs…

And, overall, Bradbury says there are job openings across the board in the county…

Looking at some of the county’s largest employment sectors…Leisure and Hospitality had the biggest monthly drop of 160 jobs. There were fifty fewer jobs in Retail Trade and sixty fewer in Mining, Logging, and Construction.