Jobless Rate Still Low But Job Market Sluggish

More routine, but still impressive, employment numbers for Nevada County. Our December jobless rate is 3.5%, the 12th lowest among the state’s 58 counties, although actually one-tenth of a point higher than November. It’s also the lowest December rate since 1999. Meanwhile, the Program Manager at the local one-stop career center, Christine Farrell, says the current job market is in a bit of a lull, after all the holiday season jobs went away…

But Farrell expects more hiring this spring, including for summer seasonal jobs. She also points out that the low unemployment rate here also reflects a smaller labor force…

Farrell also says the high number of seniors in Nevada County are not counted as being part of the labor force. Meanwhile, California’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, of 4.3%, is the lowest rate in the state’s history.