Jobless Rate Up Slightly In Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 15, 2023 3:53 PM PDT

After a slight drop, Nevada County’s unemployment rate went up slightly in August. At four-point-two percent, that was a three-tenths-of-a-point rise from July. But it was also nearly a point higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, at the local office of the Alliance for Workforce Development, Business Services Representative, Maryanne Connelley, says the most available jobs recently have involved physical labor, especially outdoors…

Connelley says the Alliance also recently received a grant to hire six people for temporary work in the Tahoe National Forest…

The biggest sector employment drop contributing to the jobless rate increase was Wholesale Trade, or six-percent. But there was a six-percent climb in Government jobs. And there was no change in the number of Construction and Leisure and Hospitality jobs. Nevada County still had the 15th-lowest rate among the 58 counties and was also a point lower than the state’s rate.

