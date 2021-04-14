Johnson Vaccine On Pause

News of potential issues with the Johnson and Johnson version of t he COVID-19 vaccine began last week with a mix-up at a manufacturing plant, and yesterday the alarm was sounded about potential blood clotting occurring in some women. County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman joined a weekly news segment with the County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe regarding COVID status in the county. Dr. Kellerman says putting a hold on administration of the vaccine is the appropriate response even though issue with the vaccine involves a very small number of recipients.

Kellerman says the six incidents involve women between the age of 18 and 48. The clotting response is similar to what some patients experience that receive Heparin in the hospital . He also believes the review of the data will go quickly.

The vaccine does not appear to have a negative effect on males. Kellerman says the one dose vaccine is optimal to serve hard to reach populations.

Kellerman says if the vaccine is not fully cleared, a recommendation to limit the vaccine to certain populations may be made. Fully pulling the vaccine would be debilitaing to Johnson and Johnson.