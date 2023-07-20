Joint Staffing At Rough Ready Station Going Well

Now that full staffing and 24-hour coverage has been restored to the Rough and Ready Fire station, just in time for the peak of the wildfire season, equipment needs are also being assessed. The Penn Valley Fire District has been one of the partners. And, speaking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Chief Don Wagner said paramedic upgrades would be an additional plus…

click to listen to Chief Wagner

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is also part of the joint staffing, with two firefighters daily. But Chief Jason Robataille said they also need to make sure they maintain their own adequate coverage…

click to listen to Chief Robataille

The Board of Supervisors are expected to formalize a one-year Rough and Ready staffing agreement at their meeting on August 8th. That’ll also allow Rough and Ready, Penn Valley, and Nevada County Consolidated time to explore consolidation as one department. They hope to finalize that by the summer of next year.