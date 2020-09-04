Jones Fire Aftermath Continues

Even though the Jones Fire has been fully contained, cleanup and restoration work will continue for some time. And Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says potential hot spots are still checked from time to time, especially with the heat…

click to listen to Chief Mathias

But Mathias says daily operations ended about a week ago. 14 homes were destroyed from the 705-acre blaze that was sparked by lightning on August 17th, along with a lot of natural damage in the South Yuba River canyon…

click to listen to Chief Mathias

Mathias says Cal Fire also still responds to occasional smoke nuisance calls. He also says wildfires can also provide some prevention benefits, from burning out a lot of undergrowth fuels.