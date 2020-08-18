Jones Fire Burns into Day 2

The “Jones Fire”, in the South Yuba River canyon, continues to burn in Nevada County. Yesterday, the blaze held between 20 and 30 acres most of the day, but shifting winds caused the fire to move south east towards Nevada City. The last acreage estimate is 550 for the blaze. At last night’s briefing, Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says the plan is to contain the fire in a rectangular shape with the South Yuba River and Newtown Road a the top and bottom and, Jones Bar Road and Highway 49 the two sides.

Mathias doesn’t think it will get to Nevada City.

Mathias says access and limited resorces continues to be an issue.

This morning brings, 21 engines, 3 handcrews, 5 dozers and multiple aircraft will be assigned to the fire. Nevada County Consolidated Fire is providing 5 of the 21 engines.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, 4,000 people are under mandatory evacuations and another 12,000 are under an evacuation advisory.

Hwy 49 will remain closed throughout the day tomorrow to facilitate firefighters and equipment access. Newtown Road will also remain closed.

Temporary Evacuation locations:

• Ready Springs School: 10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley, CA 95946

• Cottage Hill Elementary School: 22600 Kingston Lane, Grass Valley, CA 95949

• Alder Creek Middle School: 10931 Alder Dr, Truckee, CA 96161

Following the first day of school…. all schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District, Grass Valley Elementary, Nevada City Elementary and School of the Arts are all closed.