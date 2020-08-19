Jones Fire Grows To 675 Acres

The Jones Fire has grow about 125 more acres in the last day, at 675, with five homes destroyed. There is still only five-percent containment. The Public Information Officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge says they’ve managed to get more resources, despite staffing and equipment being stretched thin, with even larger blazes now going on in the north state, especially in Solano, Napa, and Yolo Counties…

Eldridge says the majority of resources are focused on not allowing the fire to jump over Highway 49 near Newtown Road. And, of course, the smoke always makes conditions challenging for firefighters…

Over four-thousand homes are still under a mandatory evacuation order, with over 11-thousand under an advisory order. But the advisory order for most homes and businesses in Grass Valley has been lifted, or the area south of Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway.